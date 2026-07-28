How property tax reform could impact fire service in Martin County, commissioners respond

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County Fire Chief Chad Cianciulli warned commissioners Tuesday that proposed property tax reform on the November ballot could force sweeping cuts to fire and rescue operations in Martin County.

WATCH BELOW: 'This isn't fear mongering. This is real,' Martin County Fire Chief Chad Cianciulli says

Martin County fire chief warns of major cuts over tax reform

The reform would expand homestead exemptions, potentially reducing the department's budget and forcing major reductions in service.

"This isn't fear mongering. This is real. We have to absorb those impacts. We're going to break that down. What that looks like," Cianciulli said.

Among the potential cuts outlined by the chief: closing firehouses, ending hazmat, dive, and technical rescue programs, grounding the department's critical care helicopter, and using firefighting tools past their operational lifetime. He says this affects their ability to properly respond.

"If it goes beyond the tools that we have on scene or the skill-set then we're going to have to again call for an outside agency," Cianciulli said.

The department could also be forced to cut as many as 116 firefighters over the next two years.

"You lose one of these firefighters, it is a detriment to this organization, it is a detriment to this community," Cianciulli said.

Residents who attended the commission meeting had mixed reactions.

"This is a valuable thing to me and all the other things don't matter as much as that," one resident said.

"Why is the idea of maybe cutting personnel pay to make up a shortfall not even part of the options," another resident said.

Commissioners also expressed differing views on how to respond if the reform passes.

"In my mind we would be doing a lot more belt tightening, slashing of budgets elsewhere," Commissioner Edward Ciampi said.

"We only have so many dollars to go around. Tighten up," Commissioner Eileen Vargas said.

No decisions were made Tuesday. The presentation was an opportunity to gather information so the county can plan accordingly ahead of the November vote.

WPTV

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