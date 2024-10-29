How Martin County's proposed millage rate will impact local public schools

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — On this year's ballot in Martin County, voters will decide the fate of a millage renewal for public schools.

If approved, the $82.6 million renewal, which would go into effect in 2026, will focus on five categories: student safety and security, mental health, recruitment and retention, professional development and academic initiatives.

Those who own a home that is worth around $500,000 will find themselves paying about $90 more in taxes with the millage rate, with the total money collected equaling to $900 per student.

"The millage helps pay our bill to the Sheriff's Office," said Derek Lowe with the Martin County School District. "We [will] have extra school resource officers on our high school campuses."

Lowe said the millage rate could also help increase teacher pay and retention.

"A teacher could end up getting between $500-$10,000 on top of the salaries," Lowe said.

Voters originally approved the referendum in 2018, then again in 2022. The existing millage is set to expire in 2025.

