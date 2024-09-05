Homeless man beats parkgoers after being offered food instead of money in Indiantown

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A homeless man who asked some parkgoers in Indiantown for money exploded into a violent rage when he didn’t get the answer he wanted, deputies said.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the victims told 24-year-old Jerquavious Jackson they could not give him money but would offer him some food instead. Rather than accepting the offer, deputies said Jackson began violently attacking and stabbing the victims.

One victim managed to capture video of their attacker for deputies. The footage showed Jackson grabbing the second victim, picking him up, and body-slamming him to the pavement. Jackson ended the attack by stealing the victim’s bike and riding away. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

When deputies in Indiantown were alerted to the crime, they canvassed the area and located Jackson a short time later, loitering near a local Circle K and took him into custody.

Deputies said Jackson was armed with a box cutter stained with dried blood. He was arrested and faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.