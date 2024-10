Drivers on U.S. 1 in Martin County had a bit of an obstacle this morning.

A hole opened on the first left-hand turn lane south of Cove Road on Federal Highway.

WPTV The hole at Cove Road and U.S. 1.

According to FDOT, the hole was approximately three feet wide and four feet deep.

Guillermo Canedo, spokesperson from FDOT, said crews used base material and asphalt to make the repairs today.

Canedo said crews are still investigating what caused the hole.

All lanes and the turn lane where the hole occurred are open to traffic.