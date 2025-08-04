Hobe Sound man, brother arrested after assaulting 61-year-old man with rubber mallet at gas station

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Two brothers are facing battery charges after assaulting a 61-year-old man at a Hobe Sound gas station on Friday.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says the attack took place at the Cumberland Farms gas station on Federal Highway.

The 61-year-old victim was towing a pontoon boat and was waiting for a gas pump with his wife and grandchildren in the vehicle. MCSO says the man honked at a truck that had been blocking the fuel line for an extended period.

Investigators say 49-year-old Shane Thomas Blois of Hobe Sound exited his vehicle and verbally confronted the man, then began beating him with a rubber mallet. The suspect's brother, Erick R. Blois, arrived in his vehicle and also began attacking the man.

Deputies were able to locate both men thanks to witnesses recording their license plates. They tracked Shane Blois to his Hobe Sound home off Parkway Drive, where he was taken into custody after a three-hour standoff.

Erick Blois was arrested during a traffic stop, with assistance from the Juno Beach Police Department.

Shane Blois was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Erick Blois was charged with battery.

The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. MCSO says more charges could be added.