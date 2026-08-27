Hit-and-run suspect arrested after manhunt through Palm City swamps and brush

PALM CITY, Fla. — Likenson Daceus led deputies through dense woods and swamp before being arrested a quarter mile into Palm City natural lands.

A manhunt that began at the scene of a hit-and-run on SW Rivers End Way and Murphy Road ended with an arrest a quarter mile into Palm City natural lands.

Watch report from WPTV reporter Cassandra Garcia

Suspect arrested after Palm City hit-and-run manhunt

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission first alerted the Martin County Sheriff's Office about a man suspected of stealing palmetto berries from the Savannah Preserve. A deputy spotted the suspect's car in Palm City and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect fled. Likenson Daceus then crashed head-on into another vehicle, leaving the driver with minor injuries. The police report says he left a juvenile in his car before taking off on foot.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek described the moment the search intensified.

"Once he hurt one of our people, it was game on for us," Budensiek said. "I truly believe he would have done anything to get away. He did do anything he could possibly do to get away. So we felt that he was a danger to the community."

Neighbors near the Wind Stone community said the heavy police presence Tuesday caught them by surprise.

"It's a very safe neighborhood," resident Tanya Talanczuck said.

Talanczuck said she sheltered in place during the search.

"I closed my doors and I said I don't want him in my house," Talanczuck said.

The manhunt involved multiple agencies including MCSO, FWC, and Port St. Lucie Police. They utilized road patrols, K-9 teams, aviation and drone units. The pursuit led law enforcement through dense brush and swamp conditions.

Martin County Sheriff's Office Hit-and-run suspect arrested after manhunt in Palm City

Budensiek described how deputies tracked Daceus through the area.

"[He] runs through the neighborhood, runs through several yards. Our deputies, including canine deputies, get there. The neighbors are able to point to the last location they saw him running. They picked up a track, found his hat. We were able to track him through some really dense woods, through a backyard, and then into the swamp," Budensiek said.

Two hours after the search began, Daceus was in handcuffs. He is charged with one felony and a misdemeanor for fleeing with disregard for safety and resisting arrest.

Budensiek had a message for anyone considering fleeing into the county's natural areas.

"We're not afraid of snakes, alligators, swamps, oceans, sharks — we're from here. This is what we do. So if you're gonna come here to our county and think you're gonna hide in our swamps, we're gonna come in there and get you," Budensiek said.

Talanczuck said she was relieved by the outcome.

"I'm glad they caught him so fast. I thought he'd get away," Talanczuck said.

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