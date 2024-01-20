Health alert: Avoid water activities near Leighton Park Bridge, Roosevelt Bridge

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Martin County has issued a water quality advisory for the waters near the Leighton Park Bridge in Palm City and the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart.

The agency advises against any water-related activities at those locations because the potential for high bacteria levels. Bacteriological sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines.

These areas will be tested again on Monday.

DOH-Martin will continue to monitor the water quality there weekly and routinely advise the public of the results.

The advisory will remain in effect at these locations until results show consistent readings in the good range.



To view river and beach water sample results visit its website.

