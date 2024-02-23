Watch Now
Goat killed, another severely burned in Martin County barn fire

Posted at 11:50 AM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 11:50:48-05

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A goat was killed and another was severely burned after a barn erupted in flames overnight Friday in Martin County, authorities said.

In a social media post, Martin County Fire Rescue said emergency crews responded to the 24000 block of Southwest 95th Street near Indiantown just before 1:30 a.m. and found a 60 foot by 30 foot barn on fire.

Crews quickly got water on the fire and eventually put it out. But sadly, one of the owner's goats died and another was severely burned, fire officials said.

No one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

