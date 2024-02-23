Goat killed, another severely burned in Martin County barn fire

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A goat was killed and another was severely burned after a barn erupted in flames overnight Friday in Martin County, authorities said.

In a social media post, Martin County Fire Rescue said emergency crews responded to the 24000 block of Southwest 95th Street near Indiantown just before 1:30 a.m. and found a 60 foot by 30 foot barn on fire.

Crews from Station 24 responded to the 24000 block of 95th Street in Indiantown just before 1:30 am for a structure #fire call. #Firefighters found a roughly 30ft x 60ft barn on the property, fully involved with injured animals.



Crews quickly got water on the structure. pic.twitter.com/qE8t5rcwXD — Martin County Fire Rescue (@MartinCountyFR) February 23, 2024

Crews quickly got water on the fire and eventually put it out. But sadly, one of the owner's goats died and another was severely burned, fire officials said.

No one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.