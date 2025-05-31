Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin County

Actions

Gator crashers: MCSO responds to calls of gators in two swimming pools

The Martin County Sheriff's office and a gator trapper removed the unwanted guests from the pools
Gator in pool in Jensen Beach
Martin Co Sheriff's Office
Gator in pool in Jensen Beach
Gator in pool in Jensen Beach
Posted
and last updated

JENSEN BEACH, FL — There are many Florida Gator fans in Florida but not today in the Pinecrest Lakes neighborhood in Jensen Beach.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to not one, but two, calls today of a gator in a family swimming pool in Pinecrest Lakes.

Deputy Dawn Ferris and Sergeant Crystal Nash got quite the gator surprise when they arrived at one home to find a whopping 7-foot alligator enjoying the backyard pool.

Gator trapper Matt Hines was called in to help the sheriff's office remove the unwanted visitor.

The sheriff’s office reminds residents to be alert as it is gator mating season and the gators are more active that usual.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening