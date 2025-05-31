Gator crashers: MCSO responds to calls of gators in two swimming pools

JENSEN BEACH, FL — There are many Florida Gator fans in Florida but not today in the Pinecrest Lakes neighborhood in Jensen Beach.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to not one, but two, calls today of a gator in a family swimming pool in Pinecrest Lakes.

Deputy Dawn Ferris and Sergeant Crystal Nash got quite the gator surprise when they arrived at one home to find a whopping 7-foot alligator enjoying the backyard pool.

Gator trapper Matt Hines was called in to help the sheriff's office remove the unwanted visitor.

The sheriff’s office reminds residents to be alert as it is gator mating season and the gators are more active that usual.