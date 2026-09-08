Former NYPD officer who worked Ground Zero now leads Martin County school safety

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Frank Frangella spent weeks digging through rubble at Ground Zero after the September 11 attacks. Now, he leads safety and security for all Martin County schools — and he hasn't forgotten a single moment.

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Former NYPD officer who worked Ground Zero leads school safety

Frangella's office serves as a quiet tribute to that day. Photos, statues, and mementos fill the space, each one tied to his time working at Ground Zero in the weeks and months following the attacks. Among them is a memory book, photos of his team, images of mountains of debris and twisted metal, and pictures of celebrities who brought hot meals to first responders.

One photo stands out above the rest — filled with circular light reflections that Frangella likes to think of as the ascending souls of those lost that day.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Remembering 9/11

For Frangella, the phrase "never forget" carries a meaning that extends well beyond September 11, 2001.

"That it happened, that we acknowledge that it happened and the lives that were lost." Frangella said. "Not only on that day, but for the last 25 years. Everybody else that unfortunately passed away from illnesses of being down there."

Frangella now calls Martin County home. He said he cannot bring himself to return to the 9/11 museum and memorial in New York City, saying it would be too painful.

To hear more stories be sure to watch Echoes of September: A 9/11 Special on Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. on WPTV

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