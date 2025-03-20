Florida beachgoers warned current ocean conditions can be 'sneaky dangerous'

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — This nice stretch of sunny skies and warm weather in Florida might seem like a perfect day to visit the beach but looks can be deceiving.

Martin County Ocean Rescue told WPTV on Thursday that they've been seeing swells up to 6 or 7 feet. They're warning beachgoers and spring break visitors of the high surf and rip currents.

Beachgoers warned of rough seas, dangerous ocean conditions

"It can be sneaky, dangerous," Martin County Fire Rescue Chief Ian Montgelas said.

He said all guarded beaches in the county are fully staffed and more are on call during spring break.

“We want to make sure that we have the adequate staff to handle the workload," Montgelas said.

The chief said rip currents can pop up anywhere, and it's important to remain calm and try to swim parallel to shore.

"Once you swim parallel to the shore, you may get into an area where you can get yourself back to the beach," Montgelas said.

His best advice is to stay close to lifeguards.

"Check in with those lifeguards, ask them about the flags, ask them about the hazards," Montgelas said. "They'll be able to explain anything that you they'll need to know prior to going in the water."

"WORST I'VE SEEN"

Kristen Elliot was at Jensen Beach with her two young sons on Thursday but was keeping them out of the water.

"They both know how to swim, but anything can happen," Elliot said. "In an instant, they can be swept under, and I don't know if I’d be quick enough, so I don't want to take that chance."

Charleen Heuman, a southern Illinois resident, visits Jensen Beach every year, but she said Thursday looked a little different.

"I think this is the worst I've seen since we've been coming down the last seven years," Heuman said.

The water might be dangerous for some people, but surfers were still willing to take the risk to ride some waves.

"It all comes together," surfer Joshua Raio said. "The waves, the water temperature, the low wind, being out here with my friend. Man, it's the life."