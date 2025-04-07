Fire damages Indian Riverside Park pavilion

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — An early morning fire has damaged a pavilion at Indian Riverside Park, Martin County Fire Rescue said.

Crews said they responded to the fire just after midnight Monday at 1707 NE Indian River Drive in Jensen Beach.

The fire appears to have started from an air handler in the attic, Martin County Fire Rescue said.

Thankfully, sprinklers kept the blaze in check. However, there was major water damage throughout both floors.

It’s unclear at this point when the pavilion will be able to reopen, crews said.

Fire rescue said Martin County Parks and Recreation staff is currently contacting individuals based on the date of rental. Phone lines are down so if you need to contact staff with any questions, please do so by emailing IRSP@martin.fl.us.