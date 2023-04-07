Watch Now
Family displaced after fire destroys home in Palm City

The house a total loss due to smoke and water damage, Martin County Fire Rescue says
Palm City house fire 04072023.jpg
Martin County Fire Rescue
Martin County Fire Rescue work to extinguish house fire on April 7, 2023.
Posted at 12:44 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 12:45:38-04

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A family is safe after escaping a fire that fully engulfed the garage of their Palm City home Friday morning.

Crews responded to the 400 block of Squire John’s Lane at around 8:45 a.m. for a house fire and found the attached garage fully engulfed in flames, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

The fire has since been contained.

The house a total loss due to smoke and water damage, but thankfully the family inside made it out safely with no injuries, Martin County Fire Rescue said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

