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Driver survives after falling oak tree smashes truck's windshield in Martin County

The incident occurred along State Road 714 on Monday and was caused by strong wind gusts, Martin County Sheriff's Office says
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Martin County Sheriff's Office
Driver survives after tree falls on truck along SR-714 in Martin County, Fla. on March 16, 2026.
tree crashes on to car weather 03172026.jpg
Posted

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A driver survived after a large oak tree toppled over and smashed his truck's windshield, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident occurred Monday along State Road 714 near Salah Drive. Deputies said heavy wind gusts caused the large, rotted oak tree to fall in the westbound lanes and collided with the driver of a Toyota Tacoma as it came down.

The impact sent large limbs through the windshield, striking the driver on the side of his head, deputies said.

The driver was transported by ground to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

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