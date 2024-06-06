DNA from sunglasses links undocumented migrant to string of burglaries in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A 41-year-old undocumented migrant from Honduras is facing charges after DNA from a pair of sunglasses linked him to the scene of a residential burglary in Martin County, deputies said.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations detectives said Oscar Amaya-Guevara is responsible for three burglaries in the area.

They said the first burglary occurred in a residential community on Duncan Street in Hobe Sound in November 2023. Following that crime, two other burglaries occurred in the same area, deputies said.

Amaya-Guevara, who is already in the Martin County Jail, is facing charges in one of those burglaries and quickly became the main suspect in the other two cases, deputies said.

According to the sheriff's office, Amaya-Guevara is the same man who broke into a house where a teenager was staying back in January. The startled teen confronted the burglar and was able to live stream video of Amaya-Guevara to her father as the suspect threw her to the ground, deputies said. Shortly after that incident, detectives located Amaya-Guevara and he was arrested.

Using his DNA, detectives were able to match the DNA taken from the sunglasses in the third residential burglary, positively identifying Amaya-Guevara as the burglar, deputies said.

In addition to the criminal charges, Oscar Amaya-Guevara is on a Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.