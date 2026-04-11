Deputies search for suspect accused of stealing cash from Chase Bank in Jensen Beach

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is searching for a suspect accused of robbing a bank Saturday morning in Jensen Beach.
Deputies say that after 9 a.m., the suspect entered the Chase Bank and demanded money. He did not display a weapon, but repeatedly grabbed his waistband, indicating he may have been armed.
After obtaining the cash, the suspect fled in a black Jeep Compass or similar, and drove southbound on Federal Highway.
The suspect has been identified as a black male wearing long jean shorts and a black shirt.
MCSO says this is still an active crime scene.