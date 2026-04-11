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Deputies search for suspect accused of stealing cash from Chase Bank in Jensen Beach

Bank robbery Jensen Beach
MCSO
Suspect in Jensen Beach Chase Bank robbery
Bank robbery Jensen Beach
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JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is searching for a suspect accused of robbing a bank Saturday morning in Jensen Beach.

Deputies say that after 9 a.m., the suspect entered the Chase Bank and demanded money. He did not display a weapon, but repeatedly grabbed his waistband, indicating he may have been armed.

Bank robbery Jensen Beach
Suspect in Jensen Beach Chase Bank robbery

After obtaining the cash, the suspect fled in a black Jeep Compass or similar, and drove southbound on Federal Highway.

The suspect has been identified as a black male wearing long jean shorts and a black shirt.

BANK ROBBERY

MCSO says this is still an active crime scene.

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