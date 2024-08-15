CRIME SCENE: Person shot to death in wooded area near Stuart

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a person was shot to death Thursday in a wooded area near Stuart.

The sheriff's office told WPTV at approximately 11:30 a.m. that it's conducting a homicide investigation near the 900 block of Southeast Darling Street.

The sheriff's office said a male was shot to death. However, his age has not been released.

Photos from WPTV journalist Tyler Hatfield at the scene showed multiple sheriff's office vehicles — including a crime scene van — parked along a narrow road in the middle of a wooded area.

A homicide investigation in the 900 block of Darling Street near Stuart on Aug. 15, 2024.

No other information about the fatal shooting has been released.

