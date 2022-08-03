Watch Now
Crews working to contain Green River wildfire

The 15-acre fire is 90% contained
Martin County Fire Rescue
Martin County Fire Rescue units assisting City of Stuart Fire contain wildfire in the area of the Pines and Windermere.
Posted at 2:25 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 15:38:02-04

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla.  — Martin County Fire Rescue and City of Stuart Fire Rescue units are working to contain a 15-acre fire that ignited Wednesday afternoon.

The Green River wildfire was reported just before 1:30 p.m. along Southeast Green River Parkway, just south of the St. Lucie and Martin County line, according to Florida Forest Service.

Along with fire rescue units, crews have two dozers on scene.

There are no hazards in the area and no structures in danger.

