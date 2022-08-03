Crews working to contain Green River wildfire

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County Fire Rescue and City of Stuart Fire Rescue units are working to contain a 15-acre fire that ignited Wednesday afternoon.

The Green River wildfire was reported just before 1:30 p.m. along Southeast Green River Parkway, just south of the St. Lucie and Martin County line, according to Florida Forest Service.

Brush Fire Update: 15 acres of brush and no structures in danger. Approximately 90% containment. pic.twitter.com/TIIsGPDpNF — Martin County Fire Rescue (@MartinCountyFR) August 3, 2022

Along with fire rescue units, crews have two dozers on scene.

There are no hazards in the area and no structures in danger.