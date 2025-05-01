MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Crews are working to contain a brush fire that was reported Thursday afternoon, Martin County Fire Rescue said.

Numerous units are responding to the area of 19200 SW Pratt Whitney Rd and the Hungryland preserve area, fire rescue reported, just after 4 p.m.

WATCH: Crews work to contain brush fire

Crews working to contain brush fire in Martin County

Martin County Fire Rescue said the fire is now 50% contained, with about the 30 to 40 acres impacted.

No structures are in danger and no injuries have been reported, fire rescue said.

Fire rescue said Florida Forest Service has "completed a plow line around the area and currently has four dozers and a helicopter on scene," which is conducting water drops.

