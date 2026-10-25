Crash with injuries causes 2-mile backup on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County

A crash with injuries on northbound Florida's Turnpike near mile marker 129 in Martin County is causing about a 2-mile traffic backup.

A crash with injuries was reported Sunday afternoon on northbound Florida’s Turnpike in Martin County.

The crash happened near mile marker 129 in the Stuart area.

According to FL511, the crash was reported shortly after 2:15 p.m. and was causing a backup of about 2 miles on the northbound Turnpike.

FL511 also reported the right lane blocked between mile markers 127 and 129 as of 2:46 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol information listed no roadblock.

Drivers should use caution and expect delays in the area while crews respond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

