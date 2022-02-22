Watch
Couples say 'I do' on 2/22/22

More than 12 couples married at Martin County Courthouse Gazebo
Couple weds at Martin County Courthouse Gazebo on Feb. 22, 2022.
Posted at 5:03 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 17:03:38-05

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — If you look at the date, you may have noticed it’s 2-22-22 and many couples decided it was the perfect day to get married. 

The Martin County Clerk and Comptroller Carolyn Timmann hosted an all-day wedding event on Tuesday. 

More than a dozen couples signed up to get married in the Martin County Courthouse Gazebo in Stuart. 

“My office noticed a lot of interest by couples in the unique and fun way the date lines up as Two’s Day 2/22/22,” said Clerk Carolyn Timmann. “We decided to help make their civil ceremony a little more special.”

Timmann has noticed an influx in the number of requests for civil ceremonies recently since many couples had to delay their wedding arrangements during the pandemic.

