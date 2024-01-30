Construction worker taken to hospital after accident

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — One man was taken to a hospital after a construction accident Tuesday afternoon, Martin County Fire Rescue said.

Around 2:30 p.m., two units responded to the accident at Kanner Highway, the agency posted on Facebook.

Rescue 21 & Ladder 23 responded to a construction site on Kanner Hwy around 2:30 pm.



Our crews quickly assisted a worker who suffered a head injury & needed transport to the hospital.



They lifted the man out, & thankfully, it appears the injuries were not life threatening. pic.twitter.com/MOrWaa8Nf3 — Martin County Fire Rescue (@MartinCountyFR) January 30, 2024

They quickly assisted a worker who suffered a head injury. They lifted the man out and "thankfully, it appears the injuries were not life-threatening," the agency posted.

