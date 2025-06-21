Community members march 20 miles to honor veterans suffering with PTSD

JUPITER, Fla. — A local non-profit laced up their shoes to raise awareness for PTSD and veteran suicide.

With June being PTSD awareness month, local non-profit DoYouGiveARuck? hosted their 6th annual Operation Shell Shock event. The organization's mission is to raise awareness and raise funds for our veterans.

The event started at midnight Saturday morning at Memorial Park in Stuart. Participants marched 20 miles to Tequesta Park in Jupiter.

WPTV's Christy Waite caught up with them after they finished their ruck. Despite being exhausted, they were all excited to have participated. Many of them have lost friends and loved ones to suicide or PTSD. They said the day was all about honoring their memory. Founder and President of DoYouGiveARuck, Jimmy Lee Jackson, reflected on the importance of the day and the significance of hosting events like this.

"We carry ribbons with us, and on those ribbons are their name, so they are able to travel with us in spirit."

WPTV

After everyone finished, they all gathered to do a final roll call for those who are no longer with us.

Jackson understands the struggles that many of our veterans are facing. As a veteran, he also has PTSD and knows the struggles of being homeless. The mission behind his organization is to save lives.

Jackson says he has witnessed our veterans living in conditions that were similar to those when he was serving in Iraq. He believes that all veterans deserve the basic essentials in life.

DoYouGiveARuck? wants the community to know that they are not protestors. If you see them, they are not a threat; they are members of our community marching to honor those who fought and served for our country.

