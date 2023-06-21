Brightline delays high-speed testing in Martin County until later in month

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Brightline's high-speed testing set to resume Wednesday has been postponed to later this month, the private train operator said Tuesday.

It was scheduled for Wednesday through Friday at speeds up to 110 mph through a series of grade crossings. On Sunday, the testing was pushed back from Monday to Wednesday.

Continuous flagging operations and train testing will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following crossings:

• State Road A1A

• Monterey Road

• Indian Street (SR A1A)

• Seaward Street

• Salerno Road (County Road 722)

• Broward Avenue

• Cove Road (SR A1A)

Brightline said flaggers will be present at all crossing when and where active testing is going on. They also say local law enforcement agencies will be involved.

Wednesday also was to be the first day of a new St. Lucie River bridge that calls for it to be opened twice an hour for up to 15 minutes, affecting boats. During the testing period, Brightline will post a bridge monitor at the St. Lucie River Bridge to communicate with mariners via VHF-FM Channel 9.

You can get the latest updates on the testing schedule in your area by texting “RR110” to 888-384-0037.

The ongoing testing is in advance of the start of Miami-Orlando service.

The company hasn't announced an official opening date for service to Orlando but tickets are on sale for Sept. 1 through early 2024. One-way fares will range from $79 for adults to $149 for premium tickets; kids one-way fares will begin at $39. Discounts are offered for four or more tickets.

Trains are being tested at speeds of up to 125 mph between Cocoa and Orlando International Airport, where the new Brightline station will be located. These tests are scheduled to continue through July.

Brightline said it will have 16 daily trips from Miami to Orlando once the trains start rolling.

