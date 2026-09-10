Bomb threat sent via email prompts evacuation at Martin County High School

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said it found no evidence of a threat after sweeping Martin County High School following a bomb threat.

The school said it was evacuated Thursday afternoon.

"Please be advised that there is an increased law enforcement presence on campus in response to a bomb threat that was sent in via email this afternoon," the school said.

All students and staff were evacuated from campus buildings, while the Martin County Sheriff's Office conducted a comprehensive search of the property.

The high school said the sheriff's office conducted its final sweep just before 3 p.m. and found no evidence of a threat.

"Students and staff are returning to their classrooms, and regular dismissal procedures will continue as scheduled. Bus transportation is expected to operate without delay," the high school said in a Facebook post.



