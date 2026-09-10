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Bomb threat sent via email prompts evacuation at Martin County High School

Just before 3 p.m., the Martin County Sheriff's Office said it found no evidence of a threat after sweeping the high following the bomb threat. Regular dismissal procedures will continue as scheduled
Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Martin County High School Sept 10 2026.jpeg
Cassandra Garcia/WPTV
Bomb threat sent via email prompts evacuation at Martin County High School on Sept. 10, 2026 in Martin County, Fla.
Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Martin County High School Sept 10 2026.jpeg
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MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said it found no evidence of a threat after sweeping Martin County High School following a bomb threat.

The school said it was evacuated Thursday afternoon.

"Please be advised that there is an increased law enforcement presence on campus in response to a bomb threat that was sent in via email this afternoon," the school said.

All students and staff were evacuated from campus buildings, while the Martin County Sheriff's Office conducted a comprehensive search of the property.

The high school said the sheriff's office conducted its final sweep just before 3 p.m. and found no evidence of a threat.

"Students and staff are returning to their classrooms, and regular dismissal procedures will continue as scheduled. Bus transportation is expected to operate without delay," the high school said in a Facebook post.


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