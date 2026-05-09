Body camera, doorbell videos capture arrests of 6 men who tried to meet a minor for sex in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Body camera and doorbell videos show the moments leading up to the arrests of six men who allegedly tried to meet a minor for sex in Martin County.

Sheriff John Buddensiek said undercover investigators posed as minors online to catch the suspects.

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Videos capture 6 arrests in Martin County child sex sting operation

"We had multiple chatters posing as uh kids under the age of 14, both male and female online on all types of platforms," Buddensiek said.

The operation took place over three days. Sarah Henry, executive director of Catch the Wave of Hope, an organization that fights child exploitation, said the arrests underscore the scope of the problem.

"To see that there were six over the span of three days, I think that just helps to almost quantify the issue of what's happening here locally," Henry said.

Deputies said all of the incidents escalated far beyond inappropriate conversations.

"These individuals not only had sexually explicit conversations online, but they actually came to the house in order to have sex with a 14-year-old, what they believed to be a 14-year-old child," Buddensiek said.

Doorbell video shows one of the men arriving at a home under surveillance by the Sheriff's Office. After encountering deputies, he can be seen running out the door.

Henry warned that this type of crime is becoming more prevalent.

"Now more than ever, kids have access to smart devices not only a cellphone, a computer, you know an iPad, gaming devices with chat features," Henry said.

Henry said those chat features are putting kids at risk of exploitation and urged parents to take action.

"Parents need to be vigilant, know who their child is communicating with, setting up those safety measures, that also means having those uncomfortable conversations, that means having full access to your child's device," Henry said.

Buddensiek echoed that warning.

"We want parents to know that these people are out there and they're out there every single day," Buddensiek said.

Two more arrests could be coming in connection with the operation, according to investigators.

To learn more about ways you can protect and educate children visit the Catch the Wave of Hope website by clicking here.

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