Body cam captures Martin County deputies rescuing quadriplegic man after dock ramp collapse

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Body camera footage from the Martin County Sheriff's Office captures the moment deputies dove into the water to rescue a 30-year-old quadriplegic man who fell off his family's boat while still strapped to his electric wheelchair.

On Sunday morning, the man and his family headed out on their boat at Mariner Cay in Martin County — something they had done many times before. As he attempted to board the boat, the ramp connecting the dock to the vessel suddenly collapsed, sending him and his 230-pound electric wheelchair into 8 to 10 feet of water.

His father and two other bystanders immediately rushed to help, holding the man and his wheelchair to keep his face above water as he slowly began slipping from the chair.

Marine Unit Deputy Mark Appler was the first responder on scene.

"Did a quick assessment of the situation, tied my boat off to him, and then jumped on their vessel to assist," Appler said.

A diver with the Martin County Fire Rescue Maritime Response Team and a Sea Tow captain also arrived and worked quickly to stabilize the wheelchair. Appler secured a rope to help hold the chair in place while additional deputies responded.

Deputy Sheriff Sam Oliver then entered the water to assist. His body camera captured the moment he made the decision to jump in.

"Realized he was still strapped in. I realized I had to get in to safely get him out of the wheelchair," Oliver said.

With the victim continuing to slip from the chair, deputies and fire rescue made the decision to disconnect him from the wheelchair and swim him to shore. Using a life preserver to keep the man afloat, Oliver swam him to shore where he received medical attention.

"It's pretty instinctual, like I said, once, once I got there, I saw the urgency and just jumped in," Oliver said.

The victim suffered only minor injuries. The sheriff's office says the man's family reports he is in good spirits.

Appler said the rescue serves as a reminder that boating emergencies can happen without warning.

"The best thing I can give and advice I can give is just be prepared for everything. You never know when a tragedy is going to strike," Appler said.

The sheriff's office says it plans to bring the situation back to the marine unit and use it as a learning opportunity.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

