MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A boat trailer carrying a new boat has overturned in the northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike and is blocking the roadway near the St. Lucie and Martin County line, deputies said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office reported the incident just before 5 p.m. in a post on Facebook.

Deputies said no injuries have been reported.

Northbound traffic is being detoured to the Palm City exit and the northbound lanes are expected to remain closed for at least four to five hours.