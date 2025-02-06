A $5.8 million federal grant is helping staff firefighters needed in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County is adding 28 new firefighters to the ranks and a $5.8 million Federal Emergency Management Agency's Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant is helping to pay for 18 of those positions.

One of those 18 recruits is Eric Escalente, who’s motivation to become a firefighter stems from his mothers heart attack.

“I had no knowledge and to basically give her the right care,” said Escalente. “Having the knowledge gives me a better understanding of what I need to do to better assist her.”

The SAFER grant covers salaries and benefits for recruits like Escalente for up to three years. A total of 28 recruits make up class 44, now in their second week of training.

Chief Kevin Parks said the population in Martin County is growing, and so is their call volume.

“We have multiple calls that happen, which is not uncommon by any means,” said Parks. “It's very important to have the personnel to be able to support that call load.”

Currently, Martin County Fire Rescue has 323 firefighters, across 13 fire stations. Parks said the recruits will fill gaps on ambulances and fire engines, and they’re still hiring.

“We can always use more,” said Parks.

Martin County Fire Rescue is currently hiring for ocean rescue and dispatch.