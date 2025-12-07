82-year-old driver crashes through front window of Jensen Beach store

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — An 82-year-old driver crashed a vehicle through the front window of Do Over Décor in Jensen Beach, causing significant damage to the store but resulting in no injuries.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and said the driver will be cited in connection with the crash.

The store sustained significant damage from the vehicle crashing through its front window, but fortunately, no one inside the business or the driver was injured.

Authorities are currently working the active scene along with a second incident in the area.