Mobile home fire in Stuart kills dog, family displaced as home declared total loss

STUART, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office and Martin County Fire Rescue are investigating a mobile home fire on Cortez Street in the Monterey section of Stuart that killed a small dog and left a family displaced.

The family was not home at the time of the fire, but tragically, a small dog that had been left in a kennel inside the home did not survive.

The mobile home is considered a total loss, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Authorities are currently working the active scene along with a second incident in the area.

