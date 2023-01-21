Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin County

Actions

4 ejected in Martin County crash, taken to hospitals

Tesla, another vehicle collide at Dixie Highway, Savannah Road
Four people are seriously injured in a crash at Dixie Highway and Savannah Road in Martin County.
Martin County Tesla crash at Dixie Highway and Savannah Road
Posted at 7:49 AM, Jan 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-21 07:49:31-05

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Four people were found lying in a Martin County roadway after an overnight crash that left them seriously injured, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said in a Facebook post that a Tesla and another vehicle collided about midnight at Dixie Highway and Savannah Road.

The impact was such that all four people were ejected from their vehicles and found in the roadway when deputies arrived.

Deputies said an engine from one of the vehicles landed about 50 yards away from the crash scene.

Three of the victims were taken to a hospital by ambulance. A fourth victim was flown by helicopter to a nearby trauma center.

Although the victims were seriously injured, all were expected to survive, deputies said.

A preliminary investigation by deputies indicated that speeding was a factor in the crash.

"This is the third such horrific crash involving high speeds that have occurred on our roadways in weeks," the Facebook post concluded.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Komen More Than Pink Walk 2023 West Palm Beach

Raise money, celebrate survivors, honor lost loved ones