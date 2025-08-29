3 teens arrested in connection to multiple car burglaries in Martin and St. Lucie counties

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said it has charged three teenagers in connection with a series of car burglaries and thefts targeting residents in three communities on the Treasure Coast.

Joseph Vigliotti, 18, and a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old are responsible for multiple car burglaries and thefts in the Cinnamon Tree, Portofino and Avila communities, deputies said Friday in a post on Facebook.

Investigators believe the trio attempted to enter anywhere from 50 to 200 vehicles by pulling on door handles in the parking lots. Detectives said they determined that the group was responsible for a number of confirmed burglaries in both Martin and St. Lucie counties.

Deputies responded to reports of suspicious activity and were able to track the three teenage boys as they again attempted to burglarize vehicles.

All three were taken into custody and transported to Martin County Jail, where they face multiple felony charges, deputies said.