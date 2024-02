MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Three occupants, including a child, made it safely out of a pickup truck before a westbound Silver Meteor Amtrak train struck the vehicle in Indiantown, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

The crash of the train from Miami to New York hit the truck at Amarylis Avenue and Warfield Boulevar.

A Fire rescue spokesman said the two adults and child were taken a hospital with no condition information available.