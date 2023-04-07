3 hospitalized after 'unknown' object hits truck on I-95, knocks driver unconscious

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — A driver and two passengers are recovering after an "unknown" object hit a truck on Interstate 95 Thursday night, knocking the driver unconscious.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 94 in Hobe Sound at around 9 p.m.

Martin County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post that an unknown object, possibly a tire, struck the truck, knocking the driver unconscious. A passenger had to take control of the wheel and pull the vehicle over.

There was a trailer on the northbound side of the road, just north of the scene, missing a wheel, but there was no vehicle and no witnesses to provide information, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

The driver suffered serious injuries and all southbound lanes were closed for about 30 minutes as rescue crews airlifted the person to the hospital.

Two passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.