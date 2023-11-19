2 teens injured in house fire in Stuart

STUART, Fla. — Two teens were injured in a house fire in Martin County that appears to have started near a charging area where an electric golf cart was parked according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday afternoon, deputies and fire rescue personnel contained the fire on Northwest Fork Road, the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

An 18-year-old victim was flown to the hospital with smoke inhalation and burns, and a second teen was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons. A family dog died in the fire.