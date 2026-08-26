2 Port St. Lucie teens accused of 15 burglaries and gun thefts across Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Two 19-year-olds from Port St. Lucie were arrested after investigators connected them to 15 burglaries and a string of gun thefts across Martin County.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as Stephen Morris and Shaun Bilbrey. Investigators said the burglaries began on Aug. 1 in Hobe Sound, with the teens traveling by motorcycle and looking for unlocked vehicles across the county.

WATCH BELOW: Teens arrested in Martin County burglary and gun theft spree

Teens arrested in Martin County burglary and gun theft spree

"They were simply pulling on door handles and grabbing what was easy to get," Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said.

The thefts stretched from Hobe Sound, Palm City and Stuart, hitting a mix of gated and open communities.

"It was a combination of gated communities and just communities that you could access by going down the road," Budensiek said.

At the Stuart Yacht and Country Club, investigators said the teens went over a wall and stole a golf cart from a resident's garage. Surveillance video from the sheriff's office shows one of the suspects going through a car at the club.

"[They] used the golf cart to drive around the neighborhood and perpetrate their crimes," Budensiek said.

When investigators searched the suspects' homes, they found seven stolen guns — five tied to the 15 burglaries. The origin of the remaining two guns has not been determined.

"We know they were stolen; we just don't know where from," Budensiek said.

One gun was stolen from an unlocked car on Southeast Bahama Circle.

"I'm not happy about it," neighbor Kevin Milliken said.

Milliken, who has lived in the area for three years, said the arrest is changing his habits.

"I don't think I've ever taken the key out, but I might start now," Milliken said.

His neighbor Carrie Boutwell said she is also taking note.

"I definitely will now," Boutwell said when asked if she would be more mindful going forward.

Both Morris and Bilbrey are in the Martin County Jail with no bond. Each faces 36 charges, including armed robbery, larceny, and traveling to commit burglary.

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