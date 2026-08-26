Martin County Sheriff's Office detectives arrest 2 men in string of burglaries, recover stolen guns

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Detectives said they solved an ongoing burglary case involving the theft of multiple firearms from several neighborhoods, including gated communities.

Stephen Ivan Morris, 19, and Shaun Alexander Bilbrey, 19, both of St. Lucie County, were arrested on multiple charges, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives said the burglaries began in early August and as they worked to piece the cases together, they identified commonalities that ultimately led them to Morris and Bilbrey.

With assistance from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division, Martin County detectives served simultaneous search warrants early Wednesday morning at the homes of both men.

The sheriff's office said multiple stolen firearms were recovered and they were able to close at least 13 cases.

Morris and Bilbrey face multiple charges, including grand theft, armed burglary, larceny and traveling to commit burglary. They are being held at Martin County Jail.