2 killed in crash involving car, semi in western Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement is at the scene of a crash that killed two people Friday evening, closing a main road near Indiantown.

Martin County Fire Rescue said Warfield Boulevard (State Road 710) was shut down north of Tommy Clements Road following the wreck at about 5 p.m., which involved a sedan and semi.

Fire Rescue officials said it appeared that the sedan was trying to pass cars in heavy rain and struck the semi head-on.

Two occupants of the sedan died at the scene, and the driver of the semi was trapped in their vehicle.

Officials said Warfield Boulevard will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is also at the scene.