13-year-old allegedly stole golf carts, broke into cars in Port Salerno neighborhood

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is learning more about a 13-year-old accused of causing a crime spree in the Port Salerno neighborhood.

Martin County Sheriff John Budenseik said it’s not the first time the teenage suspect has been arrested.

Teen's crime spree sparks safety concerns in Martin County

Now, they’re issuing a warning to neighbors in Port Salerno to be on alert.

Christian Leon showed WPTV what was stolen from his Port Salerno home — a golf cart. Leon said the teen gave the cart a makeover.

“We had a hitch right here that was gone,” said Leon. “That’s all spray paint, whatever he used to change the color of the wheels.”

Deputies said the same suspect stole another golf cart a few miles away, also in Port Salerno.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said it’s the teen’s third arrest in six months. This time, he's facing 11 felony charges and thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Sheriff Budensiek said the teen also broke into cars and attempted steal three of them.

“He got into the cars, they were unlocked, and began trying to punch the steering wheel,” said Sheriff Budensiek. “He was unsuccessful in getting those cars to crank up.”

WPTV obtained a citation showing the same teen was driving without a license when he was 12. Investigators said he stole his mom’s car, but she dropped the charges.

Sheriff Budensiek said the teen provided some insight into his behavior.

“The juvenile explained that he has been unraveling himself since his dad was deported and his mom was out working,” said Budensiek.

On Tuesday, investigators said the teen was placed on a Baker Act hold after threatening to shoot people.

“He needs to be locked up and then for the safety of our community, because he's just out running around at nighttime, and our deputies are dealing with him,” said Sheriff Budensiek.

WPTV pressed the sheriff about why the suspect is not in a juvenile detention center. He explained there is a point system for juvenile offenders, and the teenager’s score did not warrant being detained.

“Had there been six burglaries, it's my understanding now that he would have stayed there overnight, at least seen a judge, or potentially stayed 21 days,” said Sheriff Budensiek.

The 13-year-old is charged with 11 felonies including grand theft auto, burglaries and criminal mischief.

Investigators tell us the teen is currently in a receiving facility.

