1 person hospitalized after car flips into canal on Interstate 95, west of Hobe Sound

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a car flipped over into a canal on the side of Interstate 95 in Martin County, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the rollover wreck happened just before 6:30 a.m. on I-95 southbound at Bridge Road, west of Hobe Sound.

A car flipped over into a canal on the side of Interstate 95 southbound at Bridge Road, west of Hobe Sound, on Aug. 16, 2024.

Martin County Fire Rescue said one person was taken to Jupiter Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash led to backups on I-95. But all lanes eventually reopened before 8:30 a.m.

