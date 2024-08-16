1 person hospitalized after car flips into canal on Interstate 95, west of Hobe Sound

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a car flipped over into a canal on the side of Interstate 95 in Martin County, authorities said.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the rollover wreck happened just before 6:30 a.m. on I-95 southbound at Bridge Road, west of Hobe Sound.
Martin County Fire Rescue said one person was taken to Jupiter Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash led to backups on I-95. But all lanes eventually reopened before 8:30 a.m.