INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A video that quickly went viral, appearing to show a man striking an Indian River County deputy in the face, is now being seen in a very different light after authorities released body camera footage and 911 calls revealing the full story.

What first appeared to be a violent encounter turned out to be a mental health crisis — one that deputies were able to safely deescalate, getting the man the help he needed without filing any charges.

Viral video shows mental health crisis, not attack on Indian River County deputy, body cam reveals

The 911 Call for Help

The incident began around noon on Monday, when a family member called 911 asking for assistance.

“I need them to know when they come out that my brother has mental health issues,” the caller told dispatchers.

“He’s off his meds and he’s acting really aggressive.”

The caller also specifically requested a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) officer — someone trained to handle mental health situations.

Body Camera Footage Shows Calm Deescalation

Body camera footage released by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies approaching the man, who was standing in the middle of the road. Deputies repeatedly asked the man what was going on and why he was blocking traffic.

At one point during the interaction, the man appears to take a swing at one of the deputies — but misses. Despite the apparent aggression, deputies remained calm and never escalated the situation.

“We’re not charging him with anything,” one deputy is heard telling a bystander. “He’s obviously going through a crisis.”

The man was safely taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows for temporary, involuntary mental health evaluation and treatment. He will not face any charges.

CIT Training Credited for Peaceful Outcome

Deputies on scene credited their Crisis Intervention Team training for helping them safely manage the situation.

“You guys called it in and asked for somebody that has CIT training. But I think pretty much every deputy goes through that training,” the deputy explained to the family.

“You could tell by looking at him and talking to him that he’s not making these decisions.”

A Viral Video with Missing Context

While the viral video clip captured only a split-second moment — what looked like a violent attack — the bodycam footage shows that deputies acted with patience and professionalism throughout the incident. What could have turned into a dangerous encounter was resolved without injury or arrest.

Authorities are using the incident to highlight the importance of CIT training and encourage families to call for help when a loved one is in crisis.

