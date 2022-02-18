16 students arrested after brawl at Vero Beach High School

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said Friday a total of 16 students have been arrested after a brawl at Vero Beach High School earlier this week.

Several fights broke out at the Freshman Learning Center of the school Wednesday.

"Our investigation is ongoing. We do expect that there will be additional charges," Flowers said.

The sheriff used the incident to remind students and parents that if children engage in this type of behavior, there will be consequences.

"We're working hard to keep our schools safe every single day," Flowers said. "Our school resource team will not tolerate this type of activity."