Vero Beach physician sentenced to 1 year in jail after investigation into inappropriate touching

An Indian River County physician arrested last year after investigations into inappropriate behavior with patients and staff has been sentenced, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Dr. Christopher Olenek, 63, was convicted of battery and sentenced to one year in Indian River County Jail, following nine investigations into allegations of inappropriate touching, dating back to 2011.

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Vero Beach physician arrested for battery

In November 2025, Olenek, who practiced at East Side Urgent Care in Vero Beach, was taken into custody on a simple battery charge after a job applicant reported being inappropriately touched during the hiring process, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said in November that many of the previous cases could not be prosecuted due to the statute of limitations or lack of sufficient evidence. However, IRCSO said it was using the Williams Rule, which allows prosecutors to present evidence of similar past incidents to establish patterns of behavior, even if those cases are beyond the statute of limitations.