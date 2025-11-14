Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Indian River County sheriff to discuss Vero Beach physician's arrest

Sheriff Eric Flowers is holding a press conference Friday at 2 p.m. to discuss the arrest of Dr. Christopher David Olenek, 62, and prior reports of inappropriate behavior dating back to 2011
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers will hold a press conference Friday at 2 p.m. to discuss the arrest of a Vero Beach physician and numerous prior reports of inappropriate behavior dating back more than a decade.

Dr. Christopher David Olenek, 62, of Vero Beach, was taken into custody following an arrest warrant issued late Thursday afternoon. He was arrested for battery and held in jail for a few hours before being released on a $5,000 bond.

Flowers said he will also discuss numerous prior reports of inappropriate behavior Friday's press conference and similar instances regarding Olenek dating back to 2011.

