Vero Beach man charged with killing 76-year-old grandmother who welcomed him into her home

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A 29-year-old Vero Beach man is accused of killing his 76-year-old grandmother, who was found dead inside her home in February.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that Nicholas Leonard Ivey now faces charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in the death of 76-year-old Patricia Ann DiBella.

On Feb. 1, investigators said Ivey admitted to killing DiBella, his grandmother, who had opened her home to him at her residence at 5090 Fairways Circle north of Vero Beach.

The following day, a welfare check was requested by family members, which led deputies to the scene, where Ivey was taken into custody.

Since February, Ivey has been held on other related charges. The sheriff's office said he was formally charged with murder on June 3.

Ivey is being held at the Indian River County Jail without bond.

"I am proud of the work our investigations team did to bring justice to Patricia DiBella and her family. No one should lose their life at the hands of someone they trusted and welcomed into their home. I encourage anyone experiencing domestic violence to contact law enforcement," Sheriff Eric Flowers said in a statement.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said they want to remind the community that domestic violence can take many forms and can affect anyone.

If you or someone you know is in danger, please call 911, SafeSpace at 772-288-7023 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.