Train hits and kills person near Vero Beach, sheriff's office says

Pedestrian fatally struck in 1200 block of U.S. 1, north of 12th Street crossing
Posted at 6:55 AM, Feb 17, 2023
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A person was hit and killed by a train early Friday morning near Vero Beach, authorities said.

A spokesman for the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said a Florida East Coast Railway worker called 911 just after 6 a.m., saying a train had struck a person in the 1200 block of U.S. 1, just north of the 12th Street train crossing.

The sheriff's office said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and all train traffic in the area has been temporarily stopped.

Authorities from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Indian River County Fire Rescue, and FEC are investigating the incident.

