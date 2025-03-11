Thousands of red fish released into Indian River Lagoon to benefit anglers, ecosystem

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, 30,000 red fish were released into the water to help replenish the Indian River Lagoon.

The Coastal Conservation Association Florida (CCA Florida) and Duke Energy Mariculture Center were at the Round Island Riverside Park Boat Ramp for the "Release the East" initiative.

Organizers told WPTV the red fish are declining, because of poor water quality and increased fishing.

The CCA Florida said red fish are crucial for anglers and the local ecosystem.

Rick Fairchild from Vero Beach was there with his son, Ricky, and he hopes this replenishment will benefit the next generation of anglers.

“It’s great, because the future Ricky and his generation will be able to catch these fish and their offspring and enjoy the fight,” said Fairchild.

CCA Florida drove over five hours with around 1,200 gallons of water carrying the fish from Crystal River.