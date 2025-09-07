Surf's up in Fellsmere: $30M surf park set to make waves in local economy

FELLSEMERE, Fla. — A major development is coming to the small city of Fellsmere, one that city leaders say could change the local landscape and economy in a big way.

What was once Mesa Park will soon become "The Point Surf Park," a $30 million surf facility featuring artificial waves and a range of services. A new wave sculpture and surfboard display have already been installed at the site’s entrance, giving residents a glimpse of what’s to come.

Fellsmere City Council approved both the development plan and agreement on Thursday, officially greenlighting the surf park project.

City leaders say they're excited over the economic boost.

“We estimate that about eight million dollars in revenues are going to be spent of people coming in to use the surf park,” said Armando Martinez, Fellsmere City Manager.

Officials say the surf park is expected to create over 160 jobs and bring visitors from across the region. Martinez, who just came on board this week, emphasized both the economic potential and the community commitment from developers.

“We’ve got a commitment from the owner that he’s going to provide free CPR lessons and swimming lessons to youth at no cost if you live in Fellsmere,” said Martinez.

Some local residents are looking forward to the opportunities the surf park could bring, especially for younger community members.

“It could be very great for the kids,” said Fellsmere parent Faviola Zepeda. “The kids only have the park which is the city hall park or the Oleander park. That’s it. So it’ll probably be like, let's have the kids go out more. Kids could have a little bit more to do.”

However, not everyone is riding the wave of enthusiasm. Residents also worry the added attraction could cause traffic problems along State Road 512.

“Fellsmere is already crowded. The traffic just to come into Fellsmere is already bad so I feel like with the surf park, it can be good, but it could also be bad,” said Zepeda.

Developers seem to have taken steps to manage foot traffic. According to a presentation to the City Council, surf sessions will be pre-booked only and the park will allow no more than 30 surfers per hour.

As for when the first wave will roll, that detail remains uncertain. A construction timeline has not yet been released.