Sebastian River High School student dies after getting caught in rip current, school says

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A senior and band member at Sebastian River High School has died after getting caught in a rip current, the school said Friday.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said they responded to reports of a drowning at Treasure Shores Beach at around 1:41 p.m. Deputies said the 18-year-old was pulled from the water and despite "life-saving efforts," he died at Sebastian River Medical Center.

The school said the student was attending a gathering at the beach when the incident occurred.

The high school posted the following statement on its Facebook page:

"To our Shark Family, we are reaching out with heartbreaking news. Earlier this afternoon, one of our senior students was at the beach with a group of classmates after school when he was tragically caught in a rip current and pulled underwater for several minutes. Despite extended efforts to revive him, he sadly passed away at the hospital shortly after the incident.



This loss deeply impacts our Shark family. The student was a proud member of our band and a beloved member of our senior class. Out of respect for our classmate and his family, we will be canceling tonight’s end-of-the-year band concert. We will have support available on campus in the coming days for students and staff who may need someone to talk to during this difficult time. Our thoughts and hearts are with the student’s family, friends, and everyone who is grieving. Thank you for keeping this family and our school community in your thoughts."

The School District of Indian River County public information officer Cristen Maddux confirmed the student's death to WPTV's Cassandra Garcia and issued the following statement:

The School District of Indian River County is heartbroken to confirm the tragic passing of a Sebastian River High School senior who drowned at the beach after school hours earlier today. Despite extensive rescue and lifesaving efforts, the student was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Although this incident did not occur during a school-sponsored activity, the loss of one of our students is felt deeply across the entire school community. Throughout this week, Sebastian River High School has been honoring its seniors with a series of final celebrations to mark the end of their time together. After today’s culminating event, a group of students went to the beach, where the tragic incident occurred. The student was a beloved member of the SRHS band and the senior class and was scheduled to graduate next Thursday. In his memory, and out of respect for his fellow band members and classmates, tonight’s end-of-year band concert has been canceled. Grief counseling and support services will be made available on campus to support students and staff in the coming days.



We extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends, and the entire SRHS community. We ask for continued compassion and respect for their privacy during this incredibly difficult time.

Senior graduation is scheduled for May 15, according to the school's website.

This is a developing story.